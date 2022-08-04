Proem Advisors LLC Makes New $5 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 14.9% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $933,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 79.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.7 %

CRWD stock traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.28. 121,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,761. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.