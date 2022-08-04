Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.03. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

