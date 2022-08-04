Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

