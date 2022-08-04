Primas (PST) Hits Market Cap of $554,471.41

Primas (PST) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $554,471.41 and $726,976.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00254685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

