Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Price Performance

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1,115.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 805,747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.