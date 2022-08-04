Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $27.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYM. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 5.9 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:PLYM opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.70%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.