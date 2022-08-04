Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) EVP Bj North Sells 7,706 Shares

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PLBC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

