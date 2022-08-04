Plian (PI) 1-Day Volume Tops $23,233.00

Plian (PI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Plian has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $23,233.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,584.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00128754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032325 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 910,046,747 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.