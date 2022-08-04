Piper Sandler Lowers SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target to $12.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPNE. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Stock Performance

SeaSpine stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,091. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $243.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Insider Activity at SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaSpine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.