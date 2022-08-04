Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.10 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PNW stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.28. 20,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,869. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

