Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

PING traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 372,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

