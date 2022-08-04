Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $24,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,266,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

