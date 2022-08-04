Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $24,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,266,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:PFGC opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.31.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
