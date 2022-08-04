Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $227-233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.80 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Perficient Trading Down 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $16.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.08. The stock had a trading volume of 920,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,344. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Perficient has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.29.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth $237,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 13.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth $345,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

