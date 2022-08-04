Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $12,066.56 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.12, for a total value of $12,066.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Bridget O’rourke sold 88 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $11,880.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 342,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,539. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average is $175.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -862.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Penumbra by 18.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

