Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $998.28M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.70-$3.75 EPS.

Pentair Trading Up 0.6 %

PNR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.27. 29,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,517. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pentair has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.92.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

