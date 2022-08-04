Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $22.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,250 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 3,695 shares of company stock valued at $84,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

