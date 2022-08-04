Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Trading Down 10.7%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) dropped 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 5,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 596,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

