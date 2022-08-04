Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Trading Down 10.7%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) dropped 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 5,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 596,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.84.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
