Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29) in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $832.50.

NYSE PSO opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.8062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

