PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $199,110.00

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and $199,110.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

