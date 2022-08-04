PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $136.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

