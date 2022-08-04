PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.79.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

