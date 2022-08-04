Paybswap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Paybswap has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Paybswap has a total market cap of $59,704.16 and $52.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00635171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016348 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035340 BTC.
Paybswap Coin Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Buying and Selling Paybswap
