Parsons’ (PSN) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

PSN stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Parsons has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $43.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Parsons by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Parsons by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

