Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Parsons updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.74. 8,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Parsons by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parsons by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Parsons

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSN. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

