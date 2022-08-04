Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.10-$18.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.47. 1,176,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.00.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

