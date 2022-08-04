Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.34-$0.43 EPS.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 2,979,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,024. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

