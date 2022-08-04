Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $129.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

PZZA stock opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

