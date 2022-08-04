Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (PCFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on September 8th

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4331 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 29.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
PCFBY opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.53.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
