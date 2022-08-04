Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (PCFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on September 8th

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4331 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 29.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

PCFBY opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

