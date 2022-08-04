Oxygen Tops 24 Hour Volume of $233,559.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Oxygen has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $233,559.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 35,664,784 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

