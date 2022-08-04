Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.67. 831,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,121. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.