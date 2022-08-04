OriginTrail (TRAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $328,710.00

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $84.90 million and $328,710.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003892 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,332,051 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

