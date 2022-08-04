O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $211,647.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $706.92. 472,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,366. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $647.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.12. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

