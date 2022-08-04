OptionRoom Market Capitalization Tops $289,879.15 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $289,879.15 and $78,503.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00628057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035222 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

