Oppenheimer Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $78.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Match Group Stock Down 17.6 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $63.24 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 270.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 485,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,837,000 after acquiring an additional 64,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Match Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

