OpenDAO (SOS) Hits One Day Volume of $2.07 Million

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. OpenDAO has a market cap of $32.51 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00127801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

OpenDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

