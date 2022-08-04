Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $61.00 at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.18.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.