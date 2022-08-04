Odyssey Price Tops $0.0001 (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $633,955.29 and approximately $160,935.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,622.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00128671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032349 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top.

Odyssey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

