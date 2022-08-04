Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.68% from the company’s previous close.

OII has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. 47,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.77.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,093.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 58.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

