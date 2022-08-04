Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 68.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 4.0 %
OXY traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58.
Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $46,838,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 760,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,174,000 after purchasing an additional 300,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 530,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.32.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.
