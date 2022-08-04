Observer Price Reaches $0.0019 (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Observer has a market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $163,008.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Observer has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,958.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004436 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00127613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032105 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org.

Observer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

