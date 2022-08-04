OAX Price Up 19.4% This Week (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. OAX has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $145,819.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,116.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

