Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02, Briefing.com reports. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Oatly Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded up 0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 3.70. The company had a trading volume of 140,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Oatly Group has a one year low of 2.75 and a one year high of 19.86.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oatly Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Oatly Group

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.19.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

