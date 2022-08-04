Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02, Briefing.com reports. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Oatly Group Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded up 0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 3.70. The company had a trading volume of 140,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Oatly Group has a one year low of 2.75 and a one year high of 19.86.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oatly Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
