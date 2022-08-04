NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Increased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $472.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

