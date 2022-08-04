NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$367,930.20 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total value of C$367,930.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,167,233.64.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$424,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 51,610 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$629,642.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.67, for a total transaction of C$364,804.20.

On Monday, May 16th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$652,734.50.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$10.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.36.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

