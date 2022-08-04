NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. NuVasive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.45 EPS.

NuVasive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

