NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. NuVasive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.45 EPS.
NuVasive Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NUVA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
