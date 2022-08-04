Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.80-17.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97. Nutrien also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.80-$17.80 EPS.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.89. 2,410,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

