Nuco.cloud Market Capitalization Tops $532,605.83 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $532,605.83 and approximately $39,527.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00639214 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016269 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035621 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Coin Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.
