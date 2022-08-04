NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHIQ. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 2,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHIQ opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. Global X China Consumer ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $31.85.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

