NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,258 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,031,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. 1,701,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,244,424. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

