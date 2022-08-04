NTV Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

